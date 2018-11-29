Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) Receives $22.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

SC stock opened at $19.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.08. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 20.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 201,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 14.5% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 33,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 7.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 6.7% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 79,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

