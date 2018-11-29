Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Sandler O’Neill

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HBAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.03.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 29.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 17,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $235,805.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,018.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 42,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $624,633.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,774,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,236,000 after buying an additional 648,176 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,710,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,558,000 after buying an additional 683,632 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,392,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,931,000 after buying an additional 363,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,671,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,377,000 after buying an additional 98,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,331,000 after buying an additional 408,719 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.