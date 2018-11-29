Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) Position Lifted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Sanderson Farms worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5,238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,246. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.97 and a fifty-two week high of $176.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.38.

Several brokerages have commented on SAFM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

