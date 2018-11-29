Sam Srinivasan Sells 3,214 Shares of Inphi Co. (IPHI) Stock

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Director Sam Srinivasan sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $125,667.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at $813,084.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of IPHI opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Inphi Co. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $42.27.
Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
IPHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Inphi from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Inphi from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.
Inphi Company Profile
Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.
