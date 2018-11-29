salesforce.com (CRM) Trading 10.3% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s share price traded up 10.3% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $140.89 and last traded at $140.64. 24,714,696 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 335% from the average session volume of 5,678,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.54.

The CRM provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $149.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $168.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.97.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $39,599.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,889.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $270,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 482,878 shares of company stock worth $71,176,221 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. FMR LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,224,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,662,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,948,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,466,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,873 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13,746.1% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,034,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $141,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7,692.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 931,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 919,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a PE ratio of 312.53, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

