salesforce.com (CRM) Issues Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.551-3.561 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.60-2.61 EPS.

Shares of CRM opened at $140.64 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $98.68 and a fifty-two week high of $161.19. The stock has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a PE ratio of 312.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale set a $170.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.97.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $246,628.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,721,594.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $1,239,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 482,878 shares of company stock valued at $71,176,221. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

