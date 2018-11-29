Sabien Technology Group (SNT) Releases Earnings Results

Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of SNT opened at GBX 0.12 ($0.00) on Thursday. Sabien Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

About Sabien Technology Group

Sabien Technology Group Plc designs, manufactures, and sells boiler energy efficiency technologies in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its products include M1G, a direct fired hot water heater control technology to reduce the energy costs and carbon emissions; and M2G, a boiler load optimization controller that prevents boiler dry cycling.

