Ryder System Target of Unusually High Options Trading (R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 6,085 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,315% compared to the typical volume of 430 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ryder System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $90.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.01). Ryder System had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 47.68%.

In other news, EVP John J. Gleason sold 12,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $705,516.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David G. Nord purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $114,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,990 shares in the company, valued at $228,387.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 619,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,247,000 after purchasing an additional 138,066 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,889,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,802,000 after buying an additional 102,980 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,365,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,119,000 after buying an additional 51,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

