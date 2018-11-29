Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RUTH. BidaskClub cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

RUTH opened at $25.66 on Monday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $99.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 126.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth about $239,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

