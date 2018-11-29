Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.40 Million Stake in Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,064,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 753,487 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Profire Energy were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 420.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 24,392.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 40,979 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

PFIE opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Profire Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $96.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.77.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Profire Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFIE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $5.00 target price on shares of Profire Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/russell-investments-group-ltd-has-3-40-million-stake-in-profire-energy-inc-pfie.html.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canada. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniters and nozzles.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.