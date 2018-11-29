Rupee Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,674.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Rupee has a market capitalization of $334,236.00 and approximately $3,674.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00025216 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000240 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000499 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 32,421,500 coins and its circulating supply is 25,464,847 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRupeeRUP

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

