Royce & Associates LP Sells 5,819 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,199,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric makes up approximately 0.8% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $112,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 262.2% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jo Lincoln sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $295,474.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,655.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.44.

LECO traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $83.55. 56,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,524. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $101.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

