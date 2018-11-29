Royce & Associates LP Has $67.72 Million Stake in Forward Air Co. (FWRD)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.23% of Forward Air worth $67,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Forward Air by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,480,000 after buying an additional 312,075 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Forward Air by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Forward Air by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FWRD. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on Forward Air and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Stephens downgraded Forward Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Forward Air stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.21. 832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,475. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.52. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.81 million. Analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In other news, Director George M. Lynch sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $118,921.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,505.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $565,672.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,873.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

