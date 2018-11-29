Royal Gold (RGLD) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RGLD. Scotiabank set a $88.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $73.86 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Royal Gold had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

In other news, Director Jamie C. Sokalsky purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.18 per share, with a total value of $154,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,078.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sybil E. Veenman purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.11 per share, with a total value of $39,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,446.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Titus Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

