Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Price Target Cut to C$110.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$111.00 to C$110.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$110.70.

TSE RY traded down C$0.40 on Thursday, reaching C$97.70. 1,659,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,763. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$93.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$108.52.

In other news, insider Helena Gottschling sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.05, for a total value of C$112,269.95. Also, insider Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.27, for a total value of C$1,032,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 900 shares of company stock worth $69,849 and sold 44,081 shares worth $4,421,560.

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

