Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

RY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $69.99 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

