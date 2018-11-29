Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 848,426 Shares of Meritor Inc (MTOR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 62.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 504,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 848,426 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,796,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,944,000 after purchasing an additional 551,936 shares during the period. Towle & Co. grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,642,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 409,658 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Meritor by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 589,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 271,915 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Meritor by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,735,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,408,000 after acquiring an additional 250,544 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Meritor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,766,000 after acquiring an additional 246,024 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTOR opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.53. Meritor Inc has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $29.54.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Meritor had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meritor Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTOR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a research note on Sunday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

