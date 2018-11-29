Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of AMC Entertainment worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wanda America Investment Holdi sold 75,826,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $138,005,007.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,939.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.83.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.33). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -89.89%.

Several research firms have commented on AMC. ValuEngine raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 9th. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

