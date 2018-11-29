Ross Stores (ROST) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ROST. BidaskClub cut shares of Ross Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.12.

ROST stock opened at $86.43 on Thursday. Ross Stores has a one year low of $72.73 and a one year high of $104.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total transaction of $1,903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 856.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

