Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 49,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Collins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Shares of COL opened at $141.04 on Thursday. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.04 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

