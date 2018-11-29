Robin B. Kranich Sells 1,763 Shares of Gartner Inc (IT) Stock

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $260,130.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,693.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of IT stock opened at $153.72 on Thursday. Gartner Inc has a 52-week low of $111.57 and a 52-week high of $161.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Gartner had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Gartner by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $144.00 target price on shares of Gartner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.10.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

