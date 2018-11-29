CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) CFO Robert W. Cook purchased 25,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CRMD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. 11,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,256. CorMedix Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on CorMedix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Robert W. Cook Acquires 25,000 Shares of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/robert-w-cook-acquires-25000-shares-of-cormedix-inc-crmd-stock.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 109.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 394,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 206,099 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 49.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,673,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 886,894 shares in the last quarter.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.