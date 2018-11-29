Robert W. Cook Acquires 25,000 Shares of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Stock

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) CFO Robert W. Cook purchased 25,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CRMD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. 11,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,256. CorMedix Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.40.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on CorMedix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th.
CorMedix Company Profile
CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.
