Rio Tinto (RIO) Given a GBX 5,000 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. HSBC set a GBX 4,880 ($63.77) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,208.24 ($54.99).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 3,566 ($46.60) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of GBX 2,882.50 ($37.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,226.56 ($55.23).

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,632 ($47.46), for a total transaction of £254.24 ($332.21).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.