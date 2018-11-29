Ridgewood Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 141,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 299,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,407,000 after buying an additional 275,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $93.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $233.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.81.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a $0.7172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

In related news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 40,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,746,239.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 19,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.71, for a total transaction of $1,834,823.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,908.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,126 shares of company stock valued at $47,097,776 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

