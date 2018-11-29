Ride My Car (RIDE) Price Hits $0.0003

Ride My Car (CURRENCY:RIDE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Ride My Car coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ride My Car has a total market capitalization of $35,172.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Ride My Car was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ride My Car has traded down 25% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ride My Car Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ride My Car’s total supply is 101,276,976 coins. Ride My Car’s official Twitter account is @ridemycar_team . Ride My Car’s official website is www.ridemycar.net

Buying and Selling Ride My Car

Ride My Car can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ride My Car directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ride My Car should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ride My Car using one of the exchanges listed above.

