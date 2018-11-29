Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,708 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Aspen Technology worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $90.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

AZPN stock opened at $85.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.03 and a one year high of $118.86.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $114.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.49 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 168.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,387 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $192,607.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 7,095 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $549,791.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,510,432.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $750,274 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,708 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/rhumbline-advisers-sells-1708-shares-of-aspen-technology-inc-azpn.html.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.