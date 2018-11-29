Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,564 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Parker sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $264,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,660.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $1,169,393. Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $67.04 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

