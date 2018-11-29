Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.97 Million Holdings in PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PBF Energy were worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $132,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $145,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 172.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Meristem LLP bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $210,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy stock opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PBF Energy Inc has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $53.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.64%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

