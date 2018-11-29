RHI Magnesita (RHIM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,170 ($80.62) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 5,250 ($68.60) price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RHI Magnesita has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,494 ($71.79).

Shares of RHIM opened at GBX 3,460 ($45.21) on Thursday. RHI Magnesita has a twelve month low of GBX 2,198.56 ($28.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,627 ($60.46).

In other news, insider Stefan Borgas sold 2,300 shares of RHI Magnesita stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,398 ($44.40), for a total transaction of £78,154 ($102,122.04).

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel, Industrial, and Raw Materials segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

