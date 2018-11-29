Rexnord (RXN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RXN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Get Rexnord alerts:

NYSE RXN opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.23. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rexnord will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 7,500 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $217,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,415.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,987.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Rexnord by 22.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Rexnord by 7.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Rexnord by 0.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 254,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rexnord by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rexnord by 5.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.