Reviewing Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (SENR) and Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI)

Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (OTCMKTS:SENR) and Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Strategic Environmental & Energy Res alerts:

This table compares Strategic Environmental & Energy Res and Perma-Fix Environmental Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Environmental & Energy Res -63.05% N/A -135.10% Perma-Fix Environmental Services 2.43% 0.64% 0.30%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Res and Perma-Fix Environmental Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Environmental & Energy Res 0 0 0 0 N/A Perma-Fix Environmental Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of Strategic Environmental & Energy Res shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Strategic Environmental & Energy Res and Perma-Fix Environmental Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Environmental & Energy Res $8.43 million 0.69 -$2.19 million N/A N/A Perma-Fix Environmental Services $49.77 million 0.69 -$3.68 million N/A N/A

Strategic Environmental & Energy Res has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perma-Fix Environmental Services.

Summary

Perma-Fix Environmental Services beats Strategic Environmental & Energy Res on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Res

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services to companies primarily in the oil and gas, refining, landfill, food, beverage and agriculture, and renewable fuel industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Cleaning, Environmental Solutions, and Solid Waste. It offers general industrial cleaning and waste management services to various industry sectors, primarily upstream oil and gas production, and downstream refineries. The company also designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber system solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation. In addition, it develops renewable natural gas projects; and chemical absorbents and catalysts that enhance the capability of biogas produced from landfill, wastewater treatment, and agricultural digester operations. The company is headquartered in Golden, Colorado. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of New Stratus Energy Inc.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities. This segment is also involved in the research and development activities to identify, develop, and implement waste processing techniques for problematic waste streams. The Services segment provides on-site waste management services to commercial and government customers; technical services, such as professional radiological measurement and site survey, and integrated occupational safety and health, as well as consulting, engineering, project and waste management, environmental, decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) field, technical, and management personnel and services; nuclear services, including technology-based services comprising engineering, D&D, specialty, construction, logistics, transportation, processing, and disposal; and remediation of nuclear licensed and federal facilities, as well as cleanup of nuclear legacy sites. This segment also owns an equipment calibration and maintenance laboratory that services, maintains, calibrates, and sources health physics and industrial hygiene, as well as customized nuclear, environmental, and occupational safety and health instrumentation. The Medical segment is involved in the research and development of medical isotope production technology. Its Treatment and Services segments provide services to research institutions, commercial companies, public utilities, and governmental agencies through direct sales to customers or through intermediaries. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Res Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Res and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.