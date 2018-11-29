Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.24. 25,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $119.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.41 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 35.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

In other Retail Properties of America news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $49,960.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,176.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the third quarter valued at $122,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 67.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the third quarter worth about $202,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.5 million square feet.

