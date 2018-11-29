Resolute Energy Corp (REN) Receives $38.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Resolute Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resolute Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Resolute Energy news, major shareholder Kemc Fund Iv Gp, Llc bought 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,837,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Duffy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $32,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 803,690 shares of company stock worth $21,467,342 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $619,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Energy by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fondren Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $624,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REN opened at $34.79 on Monday. Resolute Energy has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $782.94 million, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 3.46.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.23). Resolute Energy had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Resolute Energy will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

