Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Amarin (AMRN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN):

11/27/2018 – Amarin was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/15/2018 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/12/2018 – Amarin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00. They wrote, “We believe that beyond the topline of 25% reduction of MACE score, the robustness of the data is highlighted by the consistency across pre-specified analyses. A key secondary composite, namely 3-point MACE score (cardiovascular death, nonfatal myocardial infarction, or nonfatal stroke), which assesses the major CV events (and reflects the most important clinical relevance), showed an even higher reduction of risks at 26% compared to placebo. The clinical benefits as measured by the primary endpoint of MACE score and the key secondary 3-point MACE score are observed across subgroups (statistically significant in the vast majority of the subgroups), which speaks to the validity and robustness of the data.””

11/8/2018 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2018 – Amarin had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $30.00. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Amarin had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Based on our increasingly positive view on Vascepa’s market acceptance, especially in specific subpopulations where there may be significant benefits in primary prevention of CV risks, we are increasing our projected peak penetration for Vascepa in high-TG population from 15% to 20%. Our new price target of $31 (up from $20) is based on equally weighted average of: (a) $34.84/share, as a 20x multiple of taxed and diluted FY23 GAAP EPS of $5.32 discounted back to and (b) an NPV of $27.38/share (discount rate 10%, growth rate 2%).””

11/2/2018 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

11/1/2018 – Amarin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “. Post a solid quarter of execution, positive REDUCE-IT data, and ahead of what we expect to be more good data for REDUCE-IT at AHA on 11/10, we are reiterating our OW rating and 12-month PT of $35 for AMRN shares. We believe that the addressable market opportunity for Vascepa is still underappreciated, and that upwards earnings revisions of the peak sales for the drug should drive AMRN’s stock higher. The 3Q18 earnings call starts 7:30AM ET.””

10/26/2018 – Amarin was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/16/2018 – Amarin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

10/5/2018 – Amarin had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $35.00.

Shares of AMRN opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.24 and a beta of 0.70. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $23.33.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 17,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $353,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 879,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $9,759,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,623,760 shares of company stock worth $46,399,759. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 55,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

