REPO (REPO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $61,951.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, REPO has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $7.19 million and approximately $61,951.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO token can now be bought for $0.0654 or 0.00001518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.48 or 0.02146369 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00125963 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00194541 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.15 or 0.08776144 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling REPO

REPO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

