Repligen (RGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Repligen Corporation is a life sciences company focused on the development, production and commercialization of high-value consumable products used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. Their bioprocessing products are sold to major life sciences and biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. They are a leading manufacturer of Protein A, a critical reagent used to separate and purify monoclonal antibody therapeutics. They also supply several growth factor products used to increase cell culture productivity during the fermentation stage of drug manufacturing. In addition, they have developed and marketed their OPUS® series of pre-packed plug-and-play chromatography columns, and they provide test kits to ensure final product quality. Aside from their core bioprocessing business, they have a portfolio of clinical-stage partnering assets, including a pancreatic imaging agent in Phase 3 development and an orphan drug candidate in Phase 1 development. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RGEN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Repligen to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 94.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.74. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.69 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 31,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $2,015,997.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 27,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,590,833.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,717,031.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,749. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,558,000 after buying an additional 361,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 28.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,923,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,577,000 after buying an additional 868,093 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 7.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,135,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,473,000 after buying an additional 146,290 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 13.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,941,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,660,000 after buying an additional 230,080 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 7.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,194,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after buying an additional 86,739 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

