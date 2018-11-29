Repligen (RGEN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has $72.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Repligen Corporation is a life sciences company focused on the development, production and commercialization of high-value consumable products used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. Their bioprocessing products are sold to major life sciences and biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. They are a leading manufacturer of Protein A, a critical reagent used to separate and purify monoclonal antibody therapeutics. They also supply several growth factor products used to increase cell culture productivity during the fermentation stage of drug manufacturing. In addition, they have developed and marketed their OPUS® series of pre-packed plug-and-play chromatography columns, and they provide test kits to ensure final product quality. Aside from their core bioprocessing business, they have a portfolio of clinical-stage partnering assets, including a pancreatic imaging agent in Phase 3 development and an orphan drug candidate in Phase 1 development. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Repligen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.60.

RGEN traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $65.39. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,284. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.14, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $115,917.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 27,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,590,833.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,717,031.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,082 shares of company stock worth $3,722,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 2.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

