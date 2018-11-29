Rent-A-Center (RCII) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RCII. ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 499,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,248. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $781.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 122.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

