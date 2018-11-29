Regions Financial (RF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Argus

Argus began coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several other research reports. Vining Sparks restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Wedbush set a $22.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regions Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.92.

NYSE:RF opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 28,691,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,489,000 after buying an additional 87,899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,054,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,993,000 after buying an additional 3,013,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,038,000 after buying an additional 6,813,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,318,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,751,000 after buying an additional 152,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,496,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,190,000 after buying an additional 95,653 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

