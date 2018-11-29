Redx Pharma PLC (LON:REDX) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07). 571,423 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 743% from the average session volume of 67,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.07).

Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported GBX (7) (($0.09)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (6.50) (($0.08)) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Redx Pharma (REDX) Trading 7.9% Higher” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/redx-pharma-redx-trading-7-9-higher.html.

About Redx Pharma (LON:REDX)

Redx Pharma Plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating cancer and fibrosis. The company is developing RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor for the treatment of pancreatic, biliary, and gastric cancers, as well as melanoma; Pan-RAF inhibitor for colorectal cancer; and SHP2, a protein-tyrosine phosphatase for receptor tyrosine kinase signaling in cancer cells.

Further Reading: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Redx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.