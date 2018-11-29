Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Immersion (IMMR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Immersion (NASDAQ: IMMR) recently:

11/29/2018 – Immersion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

11/21/2018 – Immersion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

11/15/2018 – Immersion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

11/8/2018 – Immersion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

11/1/2018 – Immersion was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/3/2018 – Immersion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

NASDAQ:IMMR traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $17.70.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 62.41% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Lacey acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kenneth H. Traub acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Immersion by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Immersion by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 132,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Immersion by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Immersion by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

