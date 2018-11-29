Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,368,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $111.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. MKM Partners set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

Shares of WHR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.81. 8,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,734. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $187.47.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.79. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 23.93% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.48%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

