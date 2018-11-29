Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,067 Shares of VF Corp (VFC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in VF were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VF by 95.2% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in VF by 88.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in VF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in VF by 154.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in VF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 208,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Pivotal Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of VF and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of VF from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of VF from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

VFC stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.24. The company had a trading volume of 60,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $70.34 and a twelve month high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. VF had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 37.08%. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.74%.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $393,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,143.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

