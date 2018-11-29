Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys Shares of 131,538 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 131,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 10,502,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058,190 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 252.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,178,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855,210 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,027,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 7,611,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,744 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,562,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,603,000 after acquiring an additional 225,973 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $49.53. 585,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,623,253. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

