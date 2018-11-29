Raven Industries (RAVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $104.83 million for the quarter. Raven Industries had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

Shares of Raven Industries stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,511. Raven Industries has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54.

RAVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

