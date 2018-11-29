Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fastenal (FAST)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,429 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 3,540.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $59.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $61.14.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

In other Fastenal news, CFO Holden Lewis acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $182,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.54 per share, for a total transaction of $41,948.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,006.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,795 shares of company stock worth $299,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

