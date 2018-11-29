Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,158 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,455 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $105,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $149,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $228,775.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $38,887.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, MED began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

