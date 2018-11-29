Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 38.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,298 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $33,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Argus set a $120.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

NYSE DGX opened at $96.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/quest-diagnostics-inc-dgx-shares-bought-by-credit-suisse-ag.html.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.