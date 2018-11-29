Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 47,506 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,506 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $103,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $106,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 165.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Altria Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.47. The company had a trading volume of 223,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,332,484. The stock has a market cap of $101.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

