Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $2.94 Million in Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 74.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the third quarter valued at $213,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter valued at $234,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $268,589.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,473.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,211 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WLTW stock traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $158.39. The stock had a trading volume of 81,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a one year low of $134.50 and a one year high of $164.99.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup set a $165.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $2.94 Million in Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/quantbot-technologies-lp-invests-2-94-million-in-willis-towers-watson-plc-wltw.html.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.